UNSC calls for a ‘complete’ ceasefire

The UN Security Council has ‘strongly’ condemned continued fighting across South Sudan, particularly in Equatoria and Upper Nile regions and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The 15-member council also condemned “in the strongest terms” all attacks directed against civilians including killings, sexual and gender-based violence.

It also expressed concerns over destruction of homes, ethnic violence, and looting of livestock and property.

The members of the UN Security Council have urged the Transitional Government of National Unity to take measures to ensure that those responsible for the attacks are held accountable.

They expressed deep alarm that more than 84,000 individuals have fled South Sudan since the beginning of January and that many continue to be displaced internally.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the 15 member council stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict and urged all the parties in South Sudan that implementation of the ceasefire is critical for the success of any genuine, inclusive political process, including the national dialogue.

The council says such a process should be based on the framework provided by the Peace Agreement, which aimed at achieving national reconciliation and enhancing the trust among parties in South Sudan.

The members reiterated their call on all stakeholders to commit to full implementation of the Peace Agreement.

They also reiterated that targeting civilians may constitute war crimes and those involved could be subject to sanctions.