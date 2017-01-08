Audit finds ‘Unsatisfactory’ data in records of gov’t institutions

Some government’s institutions are reluctant to submit their payrolls for auditing, the Auditor General says.

Mr. Steven Wundu says many agencies in the country do not understand the importance of auditing.

He says the audit chamber discovered some in inconsistencies in the records of some public institutions.

“We have tried to show to audited institutions that our role is not adversarial, our role is friendly, to see how they are doing and how we can improve on that,” Mr. Wondu told Eye Radio during an interview with Eye Radio.

He added that the main challenge facing the Audit Chamber is auditing of payrolls.

“We have had findings which were not satisfactory to us about the use of financial form-15, the revenue forms, some of them are not submitted to us for review

“I think our greatest challenge has been the auditing of the payroll, some institutions have been very reluctant to give their payrolls, and obviously we can go away with a finding that there must be something wrong with those payrolls.

Mr. Wundu said his office has recommended administrative measures be taken in re-structuring the way finances and accounts departments of the public institutions are done.

He also said the Audit Chamber has reported to the Office of the President many cases of irregularities, which he said, have happened in different institutions in the country.