UN’s Lowcock to visit Yei on Tuesday

The UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator is expected to visit Yei Town tomorrow to witness the humanitarian situation there.

When renewed conflict erupted in 2016, Yei was hit hard by the violence, with most of its population fleeing to other parts of the country or across the border to escape the civil war.

According to the visit details published on the UN website, Mark Lowcock “is scheduled to meet with people affected by the humanitarian crisis, senior Government officials and humanitarian partners”.

UN reports show that the conflict has worsened food insecurity, with 7.1 million people in South Sudan at risk of becoming severely food insecure in coming months.