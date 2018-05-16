UN’s Lowcock urges S.Sudanese to trade violence for basic services

The UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs says the people of South Sudanese deserves access to health, and education facilities, instead of the current state of violence.

Mark Lowcock who visited Yei River State said the four years of conflict has denied the civil population access to basic services.

“What we want to see is to end the conflict and create an opportunity for the people to resume their lives and get services and education for their children,” Lowcock said.

“All these depends on peace.”

Mr Lowcock called on the government and opposition forces to adhere to the cessation of hostilities agreement and allow the peace talks to yield fruits.

He said the parties should recommit themselves to allowing unhindered access to civilians with humanitarian assistance.

“We need a clear and full commitments in making sure that the humanitarian agencies have safe and no hindered access in the state and that is the principle of the UN agencies and other partners operates,” he said.

Yei River State Acting Governor, Yousto Baba urged the UN to support the state government in the protection of its citizens.

“We urge the UN to assist the people of Yei River from being victimized by any armed group against their own will, but rather be assisted to restore their livelihood and restart the economically,” Baba said.

Mark Lowcock earlier held discussions with senior government officials, including the Ministers of Defense, Cabinet Affairs and the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission representatives in Juba.