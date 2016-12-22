UNOCHA reports Measles outbreak in Wau, more children at risk

The UN says that health partners have confirmed an outbreak of measles in Wau, with an estimated 648,000 children under the age of 5 at risk of contracting measles across the country.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and it is normally passed through direct contact and through the air. The virus infects the respiratory tract , then spreads throughout the body.

In a biweekly report, the Office for Humanitarian Affairs says this brings to 13, the number of different outbreaks this year. Suspected cases have also been reported in other parts of the Bhar el-Ghazal region.

The UNOCHA says the measles outbreak in Wau has been attributed mainly to population displacement, including the high number of people moving to Wau town. It says 40 suspected cases were also reported between the 5th and 11th of December in Wau, Gogrial West, and Aweil South.

OCHA says nearly 30, 000 children who were in and outside the displacement camp in Wau were vaccinated against measles since November.

“Humanitarian organizations have increased surveillance in the affected areas, and are implementing sensitization programs to educate the residents about the signs, symptoms and dangers of the disease,” reads part of the statement.

It also said UN partners are conducting health awareness sessions to support detection of suspected cases and ensure proper case management.

However, OCHA says the risk of further measles outbreaks remains high as conflict, displacement and lack of access for aid agencies to carry out immunization.

According to the World Health Organization, WHO, measles remains one of the leading causes of death among young children globally, despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine. Approximately 134 200 people died from measles in 2015 – mostly children under the age of 5.

Since the beginning of this year, more than 1,900 measles cases have been reported across South Sudan, including at least 20 deaths.

No specific antiviral treatment exists for measles virus. Routine measles vaccination for children, combined with mass immunization campaigns in countries with high case and death rates, are key public health strategies to reduce global measles deaths.