UNMISS to transport slain men to home area

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has accepted to fulfil the demands of Kajo-keji community to transport bodies of the slain young men to their home area and cater for the funeral services.

Legge Moses and Kenyi Morris, UNMISS civilian contractors, were shot by a peacekeeper at its Juba base more than a week ago

It is not clear what prompted the unnamed peacekeeper to open fire on them.

On Monday, members of the community in Juba staged a peaceful protest against the incident.

“First of all, the community wants the UN to feel their senses of pain and anger, two; they want to know why,” Aggrey Tisa Sabuni, the community chairperson read a statement at the UN-Thongpiny base in Juba.

The community said it was demanding for compensation of the slain young men. They also called on the government and UNMISS to expedite a legal process over the matter to ensure justice prevails.

“They want justice, they want due process of the law to take place… here in Juba, South Sudan,” Mr Sabuni said.

Its members also demanded for a decent burial of the victims in their home area, including services for the funeral.

“Regardless of the outcome of the court case, they are demanding for compensation for the life of the youths they have lost,”

On behalf of the United Mission in South Sudan, Paul Yeagun Shalla, the mission’s chief of Staff – says they are investigating the matter.

“We are not to judge anything even though we got an account of what happened from our soldier, but we are trying to get to the bottom of the matter as fast as we can.”

He added that the UN will transport the bodies to Kajo-keji for burial.