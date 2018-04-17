UNMISS summoned over alleged land grabbing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the UN Mission in South Sudan over allegation of land grabbing in Durupi South, along the Juba Yei Road.

The area is where to the Protection of Civilians site in Juba is located

In an appearance notice seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it received a fresh claim from a group of South Sudanese citizens alleging that UNMISS has encroached on their private land.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Department of Privileges and Immunities – requests UNMISS to kindly attend the audience which will be held in the premises of the Ministry on Tuesday 17th April, 2018,” partly read the note verbale dated 5th April.

One of the complainants also confirmed to Eye Radio that they were meeting on Tuesday morning at the ministry.

The diplomatic note also added that the purpose of the discussion is to get an amicable solution to the issue.