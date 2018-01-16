UNMISS rebuilds Akoka bridge

More than 2,000 residents of Akoka in Central Upper Nile will now have access to humanitarian assistance after UNMISS rebuilt a bridge that links it to the state capital, Malakal.

The 300-meter-long bridge collapsed in June last year due to heavy rains, leaving the area inaccessible.

The Akoka community depends mainly on fishery for their livelihoods, selling their fish to markets in the surrounding areas.

“We have really suffered here going through the water with our goods, and even our animals. Now, with the road, we can carry even heavy things without walking inside the water,” resident Samuel James Ayot was quoted on the UNMISS website.

The Akoka Bridge renovation is part of the repair of the 205-kilometres-long road from Malakal to Melut, which commenced 2 months ago.

The bridge was rehabilitated by the peacekeepers from the 62 Indian Horizontal Mechanical Engineering Company, in collaboration with the Akoka county authorities.

According to the UN mission, the road will help peacekeepers increase road patrols and outreach activities in the region.