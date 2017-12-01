UNMISS urged to do more to protect civilians

Three Human Rights defenders say the UN Mission in South Sudan needs to do more to protect civilians and monitor human rights situation in the country.

In a joint letter, they said the conflict in South Sudan has led to the suffering of the citizens, grave human rights violations and economic collapse.

The three groups include the Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the Center for Civilians in Conflict.

“Gross violations, including high levels of sexual violence, have increased with the spread of conflict-related violence in areas such as the Equatoria and Western Bhar-el Ghazal regions,” the letter read.

“Those who speak out publicly, including journalists, human rights activists and the political opposition have been subjected to harassment, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and other ill-treatments.”

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Center for Civilians in Conflict said there is an urgent need for greater civilian protection and timely public reporting on the human rights.

“Now more than ever, coordinated and sustained international engagement is needed to stop the violations South Sudanese are enduring.”

The watchdogs argue that UNMISS has a crucial role to play in this regard.

This is especially significant in light of the upcoming review and mandate renewal of the Mission, due to occur in coming months.

“It will be vital moving forward that the Mission takes a strong public stance against government obstructions of its freedom of movement and restrictions.”

For this to happen, UNMISS needs political support from the UN Security Council and Member States, the three right groups suggested.

UNMISS also needs to closely monitor changing conflict dynamics, conduct and regularly update hotspot mapping in consultation with humanitarian protection actors and civilians.

To protect civilians from sexual violence specifically, UNMISS should carry out additional “foot and standing patrols” for POC site residents going to collect firewood or other essential resources.

The human rights groups said as discussions about return or resettlement outside of the POC sites continue, it is essential that the rights of displaced persons take precedence, including the right to be protected against any forced relocation.

Finally, the groups said as the Mission continues to improve its ability to protect civilians, efforts should progress to hold peacekeepers and other UN personnel to account.

When contacted by Eye Radio, UNMISS communications department said it would comment on the matter on Sunday.