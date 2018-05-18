UNMISS offers to build Gok gov’t institution

UNMISS has offered to build a Gok government institution after Eye Radio reported that the state government was operating under the tree.

In April, authorities in Gok state said indeed their governor was operating under a tree after a photograph of him was widely shared on the social media.

In the picture, the Governor is seated behind a big plastic table.

On the table are writing materials, office stamp and table nametag flanked by two flags.

And it reads: Major-General Madhang Majok Meen, Governor of Gok State – Cueibet.

When contacted, the information minister said due to lack of facility, they had no choice but to work under trees.

As a result, the UN mission will now help.

“The UNMISS team headed by its Human Rights Department is to launch ground breaking ceremony for the construction of prison fence in the state capital, Cueibet,” said John Madol.

“This is to prevent the prisoners not to escape and also for security.”

Gok is one of the states that was part of the former Lakes before the split in 2015.

Being a new state, it faces a lot of challenges including infrastructure and mobility.

According to officials there, the office of the former commissioner of Cuibet, now the state capital, is being used as the state assembly and therefore the rest of the government including the governor have been operating under trees.