UNMISS launches country-wide road rehabilitation

UNMISS engineers have launched a country-wide road rehabilitation program to improve security, enable trade and aid delivery.

The work, to be carried out by Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indian and South Korean peacekeeping engineers, will take place over the dry season.

The head of UNMISS, David Shearer, said repairing the roads will “enable peacekeeping patrols into trouble spots to deter violence, protect civilians, and give displaced people the confidence to return home”.

He said it will also improve access for local traders and humanitarian agencies getting food and relief supplies to vulnerable communities.

“We are aiming alongside the World Food Program and UNOPS to repair about 2,350 KM of road. That is about twice the number of number of kilometers that we did last year,” said Mr Shearer.

The roads to be repaired include Juba-Bor, Bor-Pibor, Yambio-Mundri ,Malakal-Melut and the main supply route of Juba, Rumbek, Wau, Kwajok and Bentiu.

“Some of these roads were repaired last year but were damaged again during the rainy season. Ongoing work on the Juba-Yei road that started over a month ago is nearly complete,” he added.

UNMISS says it has been working with the World Food Programme and UNOPs to develop priorities for road rehabilitation.

The agencies will carry out specialist, more permanent, repairs on the critical routes that UNMISS is working on and will rehabilitate a number of other roads, depending on funding from donors.