UNMISS lauds gov’t’s RPF pledge

The UN Mission in the country has welcomed the government’s recommitment towards the deployment of the Regional Protection Force.

Two weeks ago, the government demanded a new resolution from the UN Security Council on the deployment of the Regional Protection Force, arguing that the deployment was “far behind the schedule.

However, the pledge was expressed in a meeting held on Wednesday between the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, David Shearer, and the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomoro.

The meeting addressed several issues behind the delay in deployment of the 4,000-strong Regional Protection Force approved by the UN Security Council in August 2016.

“Our position is that of commitment, and we are waiting for the UN to do what it has to do to bring in the RPF,” Dr Lomoro told the media.

“We are addressing issues of land (for the RPF). We are also going to have a workshop and even messages between us and UNMISS about the protection force – about the role of UNMISS, so that we have a cordial relationship.”

For his part, UNMISS chief David Shearer expressed readiness of UNMISS to work with the government on the deployment of the force.

“We can work closely together wit the government to make sure that the understanding between the UN and the UNMISS in particular, goes forward in a positive way,” Mr Shearer stated.

The UN earlier confirmed that the first batch of the RPF would arrive in the country within the next two months.

According to the UN Security Council resolution, once they arrive in the country, the RPF will be mandated to protect civilians, humanitarian workers, as well as key infrastructure; including the airport using all necessary means.

According to the UN resolution, it had been scheduled to take place in mid-December.