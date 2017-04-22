UNMISS: Investigate Pajok Incident

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has called on the government to investigate reports of human rights violations during the recent violence in Pajok of Imatong state.

In an audio clip sent to Eye Radio, UNIMISS says its patrol team found out that two people were killed, some houses burnt, as well as properties looted during the clashes.

The mission spokesperson, Daniel Dickinson said the reports about human rights abuses during the violence should be investigated.

“UNMISS calls on the government to investigate these reports and bring those responsible to Justice, and UNMISS reiterates that the government is required by the status of forces agreement it signed with the United Nations to allow the mission access Pajok and indeed all other areas within South Sudan.” Dickinson said.

However in response, the deputy spokesperson of the army, Santo Domic said that UNMISS should first start with anti – government forces that he said have controlled the area for a long period.

“I am also asking… because Parjok has been under the control of rebel for quite a long time, did they reported anything done by the rebel, or its just about SPLA or people were not happy because the SPLA overrun rebel from Parjok? Domic asked.

Earlier, the commissioner of Ayaji told Eye Radio two people were killed in a crossfire when government forces clashed with an opposition armed group in the area.

Once Benison said one of the victims was a deaf while the other was an old man who got burned in his house.