UNMISS head urges SSOA leaders to compromise

The head of the UN mission in South Sudan is urging the peace party ripped by internal row to resolve the issue amicably.

Election results of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance saw military man Peter Gatdet take over the chairmanship.

Members of SSOA including, the then incumbent chairman Gabriel Changson, Joseph Bakasoro, Khalid Butrus, Josephine Lagu, Hassein Abdelbagi and Bapiny Monytuil rejected the outcome.

But another member, Dr. Lam Akol, said the election of new chairman was conducted according to a charter of the alliance.

“We are urging the South Sudan Opposition Alliance to work together to resolve their internal disagreement,” David Shearer told the media on Tuesday.

He advised SSOA members to compromise for the sake of the revitalized peace agreement: “We need to see the kind of compromise between the different parties to the peace agreement.”

Political analysts attributed the dispute to the position of a vice president which has been allocated to the SSOA.