UNMISS Head condemns killing of aid workers

The United Nation Mission in South Sudan has condemned the killing of six aid workers.

In a UN statement seen by Eye Radio, the aid workers killed were staff from a national non-governmental organization. They came under attack on Juba-Boma road on Saturday morning.

Their bodies were found on the road by other members who were traveling in a convoy.

The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, David Shearer, urges the government to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

“This is utterly reprehensible, not least, because they were dedicated to help the people of South Sudan,” Mr. Shearer said.

This attack occurred in area controlled by the South Sudan government, and

“The government needs to investigate and apprehended the offenders; they should not be allowed to go unpunished.”

The death of humanitarian workers brings the total number of aid workers killed in the country since 2013 to around 80.

The UN said in the past 2 months, there has been a sharp increase in attack on aid workers and their premises.

Last week, President Donald Trump mentioned attack on aid workers as one of the reasons why he extended the US national emergency on South Sudan.