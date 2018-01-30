UNMISS handover of civilians ‘undermines public trust’

The two young men the UNMISS surrendered to the police are not connected to the killing of three brothers, the camp chairperson of the UN protection of civilians’ site at Jebel has said.

According to South Sudan Police, the deceased were kidnapped from their house at Jebel Dinka and were then held in an unknown location before they were killed.

Their bodies were found days later along the Yei Road.

On Saturday, UNMISS said in a press statement that it had arrested some suspects over the killing and handed them over to the police.

POC camp chairman Gatkhor Gabriel said the arrested individuals include a 15 year-old boy and a 28 year-old man.

He said they held a meeting with UNMISS on Monday over the matter.

“They (UNMISS) realized that these people don’t have connections with the killing of these three people. There was no evidence,” he said.

“We told them that these people should be released. They were very sorry about it and they stated very clearly that it was pressure from the government.”

Meanwhile, the South Sudan Human Rights Observatory said it is shocked and deeply troubled that UNMISS would, without proper safeguards, hand over suspects to the police.

“The arrest undermines the public trust in UNMISS’ ability to carry out its mandate without fear and favor,” it said in a statement.

“SSHRO calls on the leadership of UNMISS to urgently inform the public of the safeguards it has in place to ensure that the rights and freedoms of the suspects are not violated.”

However, in a statement to Eye Radio on Monday, UNMISS said people suspected of carrying out criminal activities were stopped while attempting to enter the United Nations protection site.

It added that they were referred to the police for further investigation.

The police then informed UNMISS that they were in possession of stolen property and potentially suspected of additional crimes.

In the statement, UNMISS said it will monitor the treatment of the individuals if they are progressed through the judicial system to ensure their rights are respected.