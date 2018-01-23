UNMISS dismisses claims that RPF is ‘doing nothing’

The UN Mission in South Sudan has rejected claims that the Regional Protection Force is ‘doing nothing’ in the country.

This comes after the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, on Friday accused UNMISS of not carrying out its mandate.

The deployment of 4,000 RPF was approved by the UN Security Council in August 2016, a month after a renewed violence in Juba.

It is mandated to protect key installations such as the airport, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and use all means to prevent attacks from any armed groups.

However, Dr. Lomuro said the RPF is only “engaged in collecting water from the river, moving at the speed of zero distance per hour and causing traffic jam in the streets of Juba”.

He said they are not doing enough apart from working at the protection of civilians’ sites.

Mr. Lomuro said the RPF should be useful in the country or handover the role to CTSAMM or UNMISS.

In response, the UN mission in the country said the RPF has been carrying out its mandate as stipulated in the UN Security Council resolution.

These include increase in patrols around the country, road rehabilitation and deployment in places such as Akobo and Torit.

“The arrival of the RPF in Juba has freed up existing peacekeeping troops to extend their presence to a number of new locations across South Sudan,” UNMISS said in an e-mail sent to Eye Radio.

The first batch of the Regional Protection Force arrived in Juba in August last year and there are currently 731 of them on ground.