UNMISS denies restricting media coverage on POCs

The UN mission in South Sudan is restricting media coverage on its protection of civilian sites, according to the Media Authority, an accusation UNMISS denies.

The media regulating body says it based this allegations on complaints it has been receiving from both national and international journalists.

The UNMISS is currently looking after over 200,000 internally displaced persons in various camps.

These camps are located in Juba, Malakal, Wau, Bor, and Bentiu.

According to the managing director of the Media Authority, national journalists are prevented from visiting the camps.

But only a few international reporters, who often move in the company of a visiting delegation from the international community, are allowed to cover events.

“International journalists that have access to POC camps are for fundraising purposes only. All the national journalists are strictly prohibited to access the UN camps,” said Elijah Alier.

Journalists are most of the time cautioned from covering anything other than the visiting team, he added.

Elijah Alier said even after his office raised this concern in a meeting late last year, the mission has not done anything about it.

“The citizens have the right to information in the POC camps under the protection of UNMISS and citizens in the POC camps have the right to know the information outside the POC camps,” he stressed.

In response, UNMISS said it supports the right of journalists to freely and fairly report on UN activities in South Sudan as well as the political, humanitarian and security situation more generally.

“Journalists, including national reporters, are able to visit POC camps, interview internally displaced people and camp leaders, and UNMISS personnel,” it said in an e-mail sent to Eye Radio.

It added that IDPs living in POCs are free to access information.

In 2014, Medicines San Frontiers criticized the Mission for ‘choosing not to improve the living conditions of the Internally Displaced Persons in Juba.’

It said that UNMISS failed to put infrastructure in place to respond to the worsening health conditions of the IDPs in the former Thongpiny camp.

MSF also criticized the mission for failing to improve conditions in Bor, Malakal and former the Unity state.