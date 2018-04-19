UNMISS denies occupying Juba POC site land illegally

The head of UNMISS says he is surprised that some individuals are saying the UN mission has illegally occupied a land at Durupi, along the Juba Yei Road.

In an appearance notice seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it received a fresh claim from a group of South Sudanese citizens alleging that UNMISS has encroached on their private land.

One of the complainants who declined to be named told Eye Radio that the said area is where the Juba Protection of Civilians site is located.

However, UNMISS head David Shearer says the mission got the land through an MoU with the government of South Sudan.

“I am surprised that it has come up now. But we can show you that the Durupi land has got a memorandum of understanding signed in August last year,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Department of Privileges and Immunities – requested UNMISS to attend an audience for the purpose of getting an amicable solution to the issue.

“As far as I’m concerned it is a firm and solid agreement that we entered in good faith and the government signed in good faith. I think people who are complaining need to go back to the government themselves,” Mr Shearer added.

The Juba POC was constructed after the 2013 violence to accommodate those who had fled their homes.