UNMISS closes Melut POC

The UN Mission in South Sudan said it officially closed one of the Protection of Civilian sites in Melut, Northern Upper Nile after voluntary departure of IDPs.

It said the displaced families expressed the desire and confidence to return to their former homes.

The site, next to the United Nations base in Melut, had provided sanctuary to hundreds of families since the 2013 conflict.

Over the past week, UNMISS said these families have been returned to their homes with their assistance, the UNHCR and other partners.

“For them reuniting with their friends and their family and getting back to just creating a life for themselves is a great feeling,” said David Shearer, the head of UNMISS.

The peacekeeping mission said of the 562 recently registered, most chose to settle in Melut town given the improved security situation there.

It added that approximately 255 were relocated elsewhere with some choosing to shift to the Malakal site because of personal protection needs, while others moved home to Renk, Ulang, Maban and Wau.

“We were looking at every camp individually to see if the conditions allow people to go back; they have to go back voluntarily and they obviously have to go back safely,” added Mr Shearer.

UNMISS said there has been significant consultation with the community and humanitarian agencies about the relocation process.

The closure of the site at Melut, it stressed, will enable the peacekeeping troops based there to shift their focus from guarding the camp to increasing patrols in the surrounding area.

UNMISS provides sanctuary to almost 210,000 internally displaced people at seven locations across South Sudan.