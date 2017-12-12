UNMISS calls for dialogue in W. Lakes

The Head of UN Mission in South Sudan says there is need to engage the communities in Western Lakes in dialogue to avoid further escalation of violence.

Last week, over 170 people were reportedly killed in a series of clashes among youth in Chueichok, Mayom and Apet areas.

UNMISS over the weekend carried out an assessment of the security situation in the affected areas.

UNMISS Head David Shearer said the visit by the patrol team to Western Lakes resulted in the removal and opening of roadblocks by armed youth.

“We have to keep up the pressure on communities to avoid any further escalations,” he said.

He told Eye Radio that the move will help facilitate movement and allow dialogue.

“Opening up those routes is important so that we can have some dialogue and keep communication,” Mr Shearer told Eye Radio.

“We will continue to engage with the local authorities, with the government, with communities and just frankly promote peace and the need for dialogue rather than revenge killing that will only worsen the situation.”

Another UNMISS patrol to the area is expected to be conducted on Thursday.