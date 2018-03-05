UNMISS should be allowed to investigate sexual exploitation in Wau

A civil society activist has suggested that the UN Mission in the country be given a chance to investigate the alleged sexual exploitation reports involving its peacekeepers.

Last month, UNMISS said it would investigate the complaints against its members of the Ghanaian Formed Police Unit who were allegedly engaged in sexual activity with women living at the POC site in Wau.

In response, the ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement saying UNMISS has no moral authority to investigate the allegations since its personnel are involved.

The government said an independent body must be formed to look into the matter.

However in an interview with Eye Radio, activist Musa Fareed said the mission is the appropriate body to investigate these allegations and then government will have a chance to review the report and make its recommendations:

“Whoever has evidence or whatever, let’s rally these evidence, allow UNMISS to do their investigations as they have said.”

“If we are not satisfied, then we have another chance to say ‘no’, we are not happy with your investigation, can we have a collective investigation?”

Musa Fareed further urged the government not to rush decisions to close down the protection of civilian sites since circumstances in some parts of the country are not yet conducive for their return home.

He called for a peaceful resolution to any issues involving IDPs and the protection of civilian sites in the country.