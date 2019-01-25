UNMAS to sensitise Jonglei residents on landmine

The UN Mine Action Service will launch an awareness campaign in Jonglei state where six people were injured after an unexploded ordnance detonated in Bor town nearly week ago, UNMAS Chief of Operations, Zehrudin Sukanovic has said.

On Sunday, Atong Kuol Manyang, the state Information Minister, told Eye Radio the explosion occurred at Achiengdir suburb when some women were selling cookies and tea.

Mr. Sukanovic described the incident as painful. “The painful part, kids and women were involved in the incident when they went to buy some items.”

He said the agency will revisit some areas, including where the device blew off, in order to sensitize the communities there on safety and reporting.

“There is some kind of ignorance especially with people leaving in local and dangerous areas, and thus we have acknowledged to revisit these areas to remind them on safety and reporting mechanisms.”

In 2013, similar incident happened in Bor town when two women got injured after an ordinance exploded in a kitchen after they changed their fireplace to another section of the house where actually the mine was.