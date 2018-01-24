UNMAS lobbies for release of 2 Kenyan pilots

The UN Mine Action Service said it is working with all parties to secure release of the detained two Kenyan pilots in Akobo state.

The captives are identified by the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Communication Manager as Captain Frank Njoroge and the Co-pilot, Kennedy Shamalla.

Edwin Limo was quoted by local radio Capital FM as saying the abductors are demanding for a fine after a plane crashed and killed one person on the ground and a few animals.

Mr Limo said the captors are asking for an equivalent of 200,000 US dollars, but the captives said the money is too much for them.

The Chief of UNMAS, Tim Lardner, said the aircraft was chartered on the 7th of January by an organization contracted by UNMAS.

“An aircraft chartered by an organization contracted by UNMAS was involved in an incident in Akobo on the 7th of January. UNMAS can confirm that staff working for the contracted company have been detained,” he told Eye Raidio via e-mail.

Mr Lardner said UNMAS is working with all parties involved to try and resolve the matter as soon as possible.

When contacted by Eye Radio on Monday, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mawien Makol, said the institution has learned about the incident.

But he said they have not received any official communication on the matter.