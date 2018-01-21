University of Juba lacks research facilities

University of Juba students have complained they are lacking learning facilities to do adequate research.

Some of them, who spoke to Eye Radio mainly from the science sections, said that there are very few reading materials in the library.

They said some of the books available are either outdated or irrelevant to their courses.

“A lot of materials that we receive are kind of outdated books. They are the books they have been using all the way from Khartoum,” said one medical student.

The students also said the laboratories are not well equipped to enable them practice.

They appealed to the administration to supply the institution with more books and equip the laboratory.

Efforts to reach the relevant authorities were not immediately successful.

University of Juba was founded in 1975 in response to the need for higher education in southern areas of Sudan.

Due to the Second Sudanese Civil War (1983 – 2005), the university relocated to Khartoum, for safety of staff, students and infrastructure.

Following the attainment of independence by South Sudan in July 2011, the university has relocated back to Juba, where it was founded.