University of Juba delays semester classes for a month

The University of Juba says it has delayed classes for the second semester for about a month to harmonize the calendar for all the students.

The Registrar for Academic Affairs, Professor John Mairi Blackings, said all classes, except for the first year students, should have resumed this week.

“We do have challenges, financial challenges but that will come at a later time but first we are concerned that the university calendar is running smoothly,” Mairi said.

Mr. Mairi said the delay will ensure that other students start their classes together with the first year, which will begin at the end of May.

“This is partly to harmonize the calendar. What has been happening is that first year students start at a different calendar from the rest of the university,” he added.

In a separate development, Professor John Mairi has urged students who successfully completed their courses last year to register for the official graduation, which is scheduled for next month.