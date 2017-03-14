Unicef donates vehicles, bikes, bicycles to health ministry

The United Nations Children’s Fund, in partnership with World Health Organization, has donated vehicles, motorbikes, and bicycles

to the Ministry of Health.

The donations include 10 land cruiser pickups, 79 motorbikes, and 650 bicycles.

This is in a bid to assist in immunization routine program in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Riek Gai, says the donations will help in reaching out to all the remote areas in the country to provide the service.

“We are going to assign one of our NGOs operating there to manage the utilization of these cars so that no one state will have the monopoly of utilizing [them],” Dr Gai told the media during the handover ceremony on Tuesday.

The vehicles will be distributed to all the three regions – Equatoria, Bahr el Ghazal, and Upper Nile.

Pictures of the donated motorbikes and bicycles