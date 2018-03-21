UNHCR: S. Sudan not conducive for return of the displaced

The current situation in the country is not conducive for promoting mass return of displaced people, according to the UN refugee agency.

It said despite the rapid calls for disarmament by the government authorities, there is still proliferation of firearms in the hands of civilians.

There have been reports of voluntary return of hundreds of refugees, especially in Yei River State.

But according to the representative for protections at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, any return of the internally displaced people should be in conditions of safety and voluntarily.

“Everybody calls for the gun to be silent and peace is absolutely essential and any return will have to be in condition of safety and completely voluntary,” said Maria Corinna.

She was speaking on Tuesday during a two-day seminar on enabling conditions for solutions of the displaced people.

According to the UN, 1.9 million people are internally displaced in the country and more than 2 million have fled to the neighboring countries since the 2013 conflict.