UNHCR receives Eritrean and Ethiopian asylum seekers

The UN Refugee agency says it has registered 47 foreign nationals who have sought asylum in South Sudan since January.

The Assistant External Officer of the UNHCR, Richard Ruati says the asylum seekers are mainly from Eritrea. Only two are Ethiopians.

There’s no war in the horn of Africa state, but it’s reported that 3 percent of the 6 million Eritreans have fled.

The Guardian has reported that most citizens there fear arrest at any moment and dare not speak to their neighbors, gather in groups or linger long outside their homes.

“These are people who are also fleeing persecution from their countries of origin,” Mr Ruati told Eye Radio.

The 47 refugees – 16 females and 31 males – are joining more than 260,000 others who have sought refuge in South Sudan.

The asylum seekers will be granted refugee status after verification from the Ministry of Interior and the Commissioner for Refugees Affairs.

Most of the 260,000 refugees are mainly from Sudan.

Mr. Ruati added that some of the refugees have left South Sudan; others have relocated due to violence in some parts of the country.