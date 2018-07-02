UNFPA goodwill ambassador calls for end to sexual harassment

The visiting UN Population Fund goodwill ambassador is calling for an end to sexual harassment of women and girls at workplaces.

Sexual harassment is defined as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

Media reports suggest that young women in South Sudan are facing sexual harassment at places of work as they strive to build their careers.

Due to this, some leave their jobs.

Goodwill ambassador Ashley Judd says this interferes with economic development of their family and communities.

“Sexual harassment in the work places does affect the economic development of the family and the community because when a woman is sexually harassed, there is often a loss of income associated with that harassments,” she said.

“She may miss out opportunities that are valuable and that affect her pay track and thus affects the well-being of her children.”

Sexual harassment is prohibited under the Penal Code.

In accordance to it, whoever uses his or her position of authority or advantage to offer a benefit in exchange for sexual favors; intimidate another person or threaten retaliation if such person refuses to engage in any type of sexual relations; and engage in any unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature with respect to another person, including, but not limited to inappropriate touching, commits the offence of sexual harassment.

Whoever intentionally engages in sexual harassment commits an offence, and once convicted, is liable to imprisonment up to three years, or fine or both.