UNESCO calls for transparency in education sector

The UN Education Agency –UNESCO – has called for accountability by all actors in the education sector.

This is aimed at ensuring that education is provided to the world’s children and adults in an equitable manner.

The UNESCO Education Program Specialist, Awol Endris, says this will allow the learners to acquire quality education with skills to survive in what he describes as a “knowledge economy” of the 21st century.

Mr Endris was speaking at the national launch of the Global Education Monitoring Report for 2017/2018, with the theme: Accountability in Education.

He said:

“When it comes to the government, as I said, providing the resources required putting down the system and structures required for the school to be governed appropriately, starting from the assignment of headmaster to the selection of teachers, making everybody accountable, that teachers are there to teach , that the students are there to learn, parents are required to send their children to school, donor countries, international organizations must have gone to a commitment; they have to be true to their words, to their commitments and be accountable.”

According to the Global Education Monitoring Report, for South Sudan the gaps still exists, which he also attributes to the post-conflict situation and lack of readily available resources to be injected in the education sector.

(Additional information by Rosemary Wilfred)