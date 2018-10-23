UNDP: Taxpayers need to benefit from their money

A UN Agency representative has called upon the National Revenue Authority to ensure that taxes benefit the taxpayers.

The UNDP country director, Kamil Kamaluddeen, made the remarks at the official opening of the Training of the State Revenue Authority board members in Juba yesterday.

He said taxes should be invested in infrastructural development such as roads, hospitals and schools to improve social services.

“Taxes [should] lead to new roads; new roads that connect production areas to the market- new areas that connect families to services such as hospitals, schools, etc.”

Mr. Kamaluddeen, said taxes should be used to benefit the common man, but this he said requires commitment from the institution.

“If we deploy all the energies that we have around this table on public financial management, then we will begin to see even more rapid development across the states.”

Several economists have said that there is lack of transparency and accountability in the non-oil revenue sector.

They said only top government officials know how income and import taxes are collected per month and spending is rarely gazetted.

In September the commissioner-general of the National Revenue Authority warned that South Sudan was losing lots of taxes, attributing it to weak government systems that the taxation act of 2016 are unable to address.

The National Revenue Authority was established as part of reforms in chapter 4 of the 2015 peace agreement. It was signed into law in December 2016.

It is tasked with ensuring that all revenues are remitted to a “single treasury account,”, and expenditures are conducted in accordance with the law and budget.

It is also mandated to assess, collect, administrate and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenues.