UN: 900 civilians abducted in W. Equatoria region

The United Nations has said 900 people were abducted and 24,000 forced to flee their homes during a surge in violence between April and August in the region.

In a latest report, UNMISS and the UN Human Rights Office said the figures represent immense suffering of civilians in the region.

It noted that in April 2018, after several months of relative calm, opposition forces intensified attacks against villages and targeted civilians in Gbudue and Tambura.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said: “Most of the abducted civilians are…still being held captive.”

This worsened when the government forces tried to dislodge, with more civilians harmed.

Ms. Bachelet called on the government to hold the perpetrators to account saying the acts are a violation of the agreement.

“As part of the revitalised peace process, it is also essential that the Government of South Sudan acts to hold the perpetrators of the abuses and violations detailed in this report to account.”

Relevant government authorities and the Opposition are yet to comment on this matter.