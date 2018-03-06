Undersecretary suspended for alleged misuse of gov’t vehicles

The Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Ladu Gore, has suspended his undersecretary over misuse of government vehicles.

The suspension of Morris Lomodong comes after the ministry recovered 17 lost vehicles that were given to senior staff for official work but for personal gains.

Ladu Gore said these vehicles are being use in Juba as public service vehicles.

He said the ministry has a total of 24 vehicles, of which17 were recovered.

“The undersecretary in this ministry is suspended. The suspension is pending the investigations of all these,” said Mr Gore.

Mr Lomodong is yet to respond to the accusation.

The management has set-up measures to stop the misuse of the ministry’s vehicles, added the minister.

“The drivers must be the ones to drive those vehicles and not those who are assigned.”

“All the plate numbers of these vehicles are going to be given to the traffic police so that any car belonging to this ministry which is used for any illegal activities will be arrested anywhere.”