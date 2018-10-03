UNAIDS urges women to turn-up for HIV-AIDs testing

The country director of UNAIDS has called on women nation-wide to turn-up for HIV-AIDs testing for the betterment of their health.

According to the organization’s report, in 2016 South Sudan registered16, 000 new HIV infections and 13, 000 AIDS-related deaths.

It further stated that there are over 200, 000 people living with HIV across the country.

In an interview with Eye Radio this morning, UNAIDS country director, Sophia Musaka said while carrying out the “Right to Health campaign”, it was noted that fewer women turn up for HIV testing and counseling.

Ms. Sophia pointed out that, in Jonglei state where the campaign is currently ongoing, few women are turning up for testing compared to men.

“Regarding women, the campaign targets family members. Most of the soldiers are men and we are encouraging the women also to come up for testing. What we have noticed in Jonglei is that we have more men testing than women and we are really encouraging women to also come up for testing.”

The UNAIDS country director said they also offer counseling services.

“You don’t only just test for HIV but you also get an opportunity to get counseling and also talk to a profession in regards to your issues. Talking about targeting a package of reproductive health services for women as well as information about reproductive health and gender-based violence.”

Sophia Mukasa added that the recent report UNAIDS found out that since 2010, new HIV infections have increased by 3% and AIDS-related deaths also increased by 3%.