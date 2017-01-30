UN, Uganda to host solidarity conference on refugees

Uganda and the United Nations have agreed to host a solidarity conference in March this year on the condition of South Sudanese refugees.

This was agreed upon in a meeting between Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

They met on the sidelines of the 28th Ordinary Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The two leaders discussed several issues, including the security situation in Somalia, South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They pledged to strengthen efforts to develop sustainable peace and development in the region.

Uganda’s KFM reports that Museveni and Guterres also agreed on the need for the leaders in South Sudan to embrace democracy and fight sectarianism for the sake of peace.

They agreed to host a solidarity conference on refugees in March this year with both Uganda and the UN as conveners.

Uganda now hosts more than half a million South Sudanese who have fled their homes due to violence.

According to data from the United Nation’s refugee agency, more than 300,000 South Sudanese refugees crossed into Uganda over the past four months.

In September last year, the UNHCR reported that the total number of South Sudanese refugees in Uganda surpassed one million.