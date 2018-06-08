UN, gov’t form committee to monitor human rights in prisons

The United Nations and the Ministry of Interior have set up a committee tasked with managing and monitoring human rights standards and treatment of prisoners.

This is in accordance with the 2011 Prisons Act.

The Prisons Development Committee is comprised of the police, judiciary, government ministries and agencies, UNMISS, UN agencies, civil society and other stakeholders in the prison system.

According to a statement from UNMISS, the functions include maintaining international best practices in prisons management, monitoring human rights standards, and developing prisoner treatment programs with the aim of improving prison institutions.

It says the formation of the Prisons Development Committee is part of ongoing technical cooperation between UNMISS and the National Police Service.

The launch follows recent formation of the juvenile reformatory in Juba.