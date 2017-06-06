UK’s official reflects on a “faint” image of South Sudan after visit

An official from the office of the Prime Minister in the United Kingdom says she is disturbed by how little many political leaders from all parties in South Sudan seem to care about their own people.

Baroness Anelay, who recently visited South Sudan, wrote an article saying she was stuck by the resilience of the South Sudanese despite the hardships they face.

Reflecting on her four days stay in South Sudan, Ms. Anelay says although she has visited many countries affected by conflict and have heard how war has devastated lives; there are not many places where people have endured such unimaginable human suffering as they have in South Sudan.

As UK Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, she described reports of sexual gender-based violence, such as rape, as alarming.

She said the stigma that many survivors face – and the failure to bring perpetrators to justice –creates even greater obstacles to peace.

Ms. Anelay said the primary responsibility for bringing peace and protecting citizens lies with the government of South Sudan.

“Many people still do not realize that it is the stigma that many survivors face – and the failure to bring perpetrators to justice – which creates even greater obstacles to peace,” she said.

She added that the perpetrators of sexual violence, including rape, should be held accountable.

“Stigma associated with sexual violence, including rape, lies with the perpetrators of these horrific acts and the perpetrators alone. Those who have suffered have nothing to be ashamed of.”

During her visit to Malakal town, Ms. Anelay observed that, once a thriving regional hub, is now almost completely deserted, with 35,000 people seeking protection at the nearby UN camp.

She urged the state government to make it safe for people to live in their homes, not in fear in an overcrowded camp.

Last month, President Salva Kiir reiterated his intentions to end the war by declaring a unilateral ceasefire.

Baroness Anelay says the United Kingdom welcomes the move, but expects the government to do much more to ensure the peace process is both inclusive and sincere.

She said the people of South Sudan have endured unimaginable human suffering as a result of the conflict.

“As I left Juba, it was clear to me that the crisis in this young country continues to increase. 3.7 million people have been forced from their homes and more than 1.8 million of these have fled to neighbouring countries. This has led to the largest refugee crisis in Africa. Food insecurity and malnutrition are rife, with nearly 5 million people in need of food assistance,” she remarked.

Ms. Anelay said the international community expects no excuse for inaction.

The United Kingdom recently pledged 100 million Sterling Pounds to help thousands of people with emergency food, water and medicine, and are deploying around 400 troops to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Baroness Anelay visited South Sudan from the 21st to 24th May 2017, to raise awareness of the work the UK is undertaking to support survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in the country and to encourage the leaders in South Sudan to take action.

According the UK’s government website, whilst in South Sudan, she met with General James Ajonga, SPLA Chief of the Defense Forces and government officials to urge them to end the conflict, stop attacks on civilians and enable humanitarian aid to reach those in need across the country.