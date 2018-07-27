UK travel warning is irrelevant – Ateny

The recent UK travel advisory against South Sudan is irrelevant, says the Presidential Press Secretary.

On Wednesday, UK asked its citizens in the country to leave if possible, citing reports of fighting and criminality.

It also advised them to be vigilant of the local security situation.

However, Ateny Wek Ateny said the security situation in the country is normal:

“South Sudan is in a better political and security situation than any other time. So that travel advisory is not material completely…the United Kingdom is just trying to give advice to its.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office had advised all its citizens “to leave if it’s safe to do so”.

It said there’s no official government curfew in Juba, but the British Embassy and most international organizations observe a self-imposed curfew.

The UK warned that further deterioration in the security situation remains a real possibility, and could be prompted by a number of factors including developments in the ongoing region-led peace process, and the fragile economy.