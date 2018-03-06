Nilepet serving gov’t war agendas – Report

A UK-based research group says the economic drivers of South Sudan’s conflict, including the oil sector, should be the focus of the next revitalization forum that is expected take place this month.

The Global Witness said the country’s main source of revenue is being diverted to funding military operations, with limited “oversight and accountability”.

According to its latest report titled, South Sudan: Capture the Nile, the group said an investigation it carried out shows how the state-owned oil firm – Nilepet – is being used to funnel millions of dollars in oil revenues.

However, reacting to a similar accusation by the Enough Project on Monday, Nilepet’s Public Affairs office said the allegations were not true.

The Global Witness said the institution has been “co-opted to serve the personal aims of President Salva Kiir and his inner circle”.

This, it added, is illustrated by the presence of Lt. Gen. Akol Koor, the head of the National Security, on the company’s board.

The Campaign Leader, Michael Gibb, said Nilepet is deeply integrated into global oil supply chains without which it would be unable to raise revenues.

He said these international trading partners could play a key role in challenging and holding Nilepet accountable:

“We think a greater focus on the economic aspects of the conflict can help bring new information to the public like they can help negotiators in bringing new leverage and influence,” he told Eye Radio.

“We are hoping that will create conditions that are much more able to bring to this long term negotiations to an end and to bring peace and security in South Sudan.”

In response to the accusation, Presidential Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny said he disagrees with the report.

“South Sudan is a country that is sovereign and the resources, be it the oil, gold or any other mineral in the country are purely the property of South Sudan and the government regulates them.”