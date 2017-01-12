UK offers to fund National Dialogue

The UK and other members of the international community will fund the national dialogue if there are specifics of the project and accountability measures, a diplomat has told Eye Radio.

UK ambassador to South Sudan Tim Morris says his government, which is a member of the Troika, would like to know what the funding will be spent on.

“We are disposed to help, but we will need a demonstrated project and we also need, of course, full accountability,” Am Morris said in an interview Thursday.

“In other words we need to know where the money is going. But I think it is very important and this is government’s view and my personal view that all the branding of this exercise is and must be South Sudanese.”

President Salva Kiir launched the National Dialogue last December.

A week later, he issued a republican decree for the formation of the steering committee composed of retired politicians, religious leaders, and technocrats.

Renowned veterans such as Abel Alier and Joseph Lagu have been given the advisory role to the President. Retired Bishop Paride Taban will also act as the co-chair of the initiative.

Amb Morris said people would be able to carry out their developmental projects if peace is achieved through the dialogue.

He also said the National Dialogue would be best if it is held within South Sudan, citing the role of South Sudanese in resolving their differences since 1990s. But he said it should not be separate from the peace agreement.

“South Sudan knows how to do this, but I think it is very important not to separate National Dialogue from the peace agreement,” he added.