UK calls for regional support to hold accountable peace spoilers

Actions by the international community against spoilers of the peace process can only be effective if the region supports it, said the UK special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan.

Chris Trott – who is also a Troika representative – is an observer at the second phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum.

He said IGAD should suggest to the regional and international bodies how best to tackle individuals whose actions obstruct peace in South Sudan and they will take the lead.

“What we are looking at from IGAD, is to say to us how they feel. We might must effectively tackle spoilers with action in the Security Council,” he said.

Amb Trott made these remarks while responding to questions of Troika and the wider international community not doing enough to hold peace spoilers in South Sudan accountable.