UK backs US arms embargo on S. Sudan

The United Kingdom has welcomed the unilateral decision by its counterpart – the United States – to restrict the flow of arms into South Sudan.

Last week, the US department of state implemented an arms embargo in an effort to end the conflict in South Sudan.

It said despite the signing of the Cessation of the Hostilities Agreement, the government and armed opposition have continued the use of military force to seek political advantage.

Speaking to Eye Radio in Addis Ababa on Thursday, the UK ambassador to South Sudan, Christ Trott, said the decision was in line with the country’s position it held at the UN Security Council last year.

“We think there are enough weapons in South Sudan. We welcome what Americans have done because it brings them in line with our position,” he said.

“While respecting the sovereign rights of every government to self-defense, I think this is primarily about heavy weapons and about controlling the flow of those.”

According to Diplomat Trott, South Sudan has more than enough firearms, saying it is disappointing seeing the government overreacting on the issue.

Last year, the UN Security Council failed to impose a total arms embargo on South Sudan after China and Russia voted the move.