Ugandan parliament summons PM over refugee scam

The Ugandan Parliament, has summoned the Prime Minister for an explanation over claims that billions of monies meant to facilitate the stay of refugees in the country has been misappropriated.

Uganda is home to 1.2 million refugees, with 1 million from South Sudan alone.

The office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, is in charge of the refugees’ affairs.

The Summon to Dr. Rugunda is as a result of legislators who raised a matter of national importance to the parliament, seeking an explanation on the alleged claims of misappropriation of funds meant for the refugees in his office.

The members of parliament allege that in spite of the media reports that billions of money meant for the facilitation of refugees in the country was misappropriated, the government has decided to keep silent on the matter.

“What happened, the money has been stolen, but the government has been silent, office of the prime minister has been keeping quiet,” said Elijah Okupa, an Mp for Kasilo County.

“We want government to explain to us what’s going on regarding the money which was raised under the UN to help the refugees.”

The Members of Parliament also want an explanation from the Premier over claims that some officials in his office are extorting an amount equivalent to about 4,000 pounds from each of the Congolese refugees entering the country.

With all these concerns from the legislators, the Prime Minister is expected next week to give the government’s position on the matter.