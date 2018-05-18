Ugandan community Prime Minister abducted in Tombura

One of the aid workers who were abducted in Tombura State is the Prime Minister of Acholi cultural institution in northern Uganda.

Ambrose Olaa was on a three months contract as a consultant with World Vision in South Sudan.

The Acholi Prime Minister’s wife, Kipwola Ann, told Eye Radio On Thursday that she heard the news of her husband’s abduction, from the Acholi Paramount chief on Tuesday this week.

“For me, my biggest worry is his health because he is diabetic and he takes drugs every day,” she said.

On Wednesday, authorities from Gbudue and Tombura states confirmed to Eye Radio that several passengers traveling along Tombura-Yambio road were abducted by armed men.

The officials did not reveal the total number of those abducted by the gunmen except that among those taken hostage by the attackers, are seven aid workers from World Vision.

This is the latest of a series of aid workers’ abductions in South Sudan this year.

The South Sudan government, Ugandan Embassy and the UN are said to be looking into the matter.