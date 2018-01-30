Ugandan bishop apologizes for his country’s role in S. Sudan conflict

A religious leader in Uganda has apologized on behalf of his country for the role it played in the South Sudan conflict since 2014.

Three years ago, Uganda deployed its defense forces to repel opposition forces that had attacked Bor town in Jonglei state.

The UPDF soldiers who fought alongside the SPLA also provided escorts along Juba-Nimule road until their pullout in 2015.

While addressing South Sudanese at a ‘’Prayer for Peace’’ function in Moyo refugee settlement on Sunday, the Arch-bishop of Gulu Diocese, John Baptist Odama accused the Ugandan government of escalating the conflict in South Sudan.

“We might have contributed some harm in your troubles. Let us accept the mistakes we made, and let us accept to burry these mistakes,” he said.

Bishop Odama asked South Sudanese to forgive Uganda for what he describes as meddling into their internal affairs.

“We owe you a debt of forgiveness, if we have truly contributed –partly into your troubles.”

Over a million of South Sudanese have sought refuge in Uganda and other neighboring countries since the escalation of violence in 2016.