Uganda urged to hold accountable man who killed S. Sudanese baby

The UN refugee agency has called on the Ugandan government to ensure that justice is served after a 2-year-old South Sudanese girl was killed in one of the settlements.

According to residents of Palabek refugee camp in Lamwo district, Ealine Aburu was beheaded and dumped into a stream.

Her body was found more than a week after she disappeared from home.

In a statement, the UNHCR said it is “deeply shocked and saddened by the brutal killing” of Evaline Aburu.

The agency’s representative in the East African country says “this is a terrible tragedy and there is no justification for such a senseless act of barbarism”.

Joel Boutroue urged “the law enforcement authorities to ensure protection of refugees in the settlement”.

According to UNHCR, it facilitated the burial of the child with the Lutheran World Federation on Saturday.

Last week, Uganda media reported that police arrested a man suspected to be a witchdoctor involved in the murder of the girl.

The Ugandan Daily Monitor quoted Ugandan police as saying that the suspect is also a South Sudanese.

They say the witchdoctor had promised to find the missing girl on conditions that he is paid.

He is alleged to be the same person who spotted the body of the girl reportedly dumped in a swamp before notifying the parents.

The suspect is being held at Lamwo Central Police Station for questioning.

The UNHCR representative called on the Ugandan government to make “sure justice is served”.