Uganda threatens to expel S. Sudanese leaders over cross-border raid

A Ugandan government official has threatened to expel South Sudanese leaders from Uganda over a recent cross-border cattle rustling.

Earlier this week, suspected raiders from South Sudan attacked a village in Moyo District, bordering Kajo-keji County in Yei River State.

According to Ugandan authorities, the group of rustlers drove away at least 2,000 heads of cattle.

A Ugandan soldier was later killed during an operation to recover the animals.

The Moyo District Chairman, Anyama William, said if the South Sudan government does not address the matter, all South Sudanese government officials living in Moyo district will be asked to leave.

“We are very disappointed with the leadership of South Sudan because they seem to be abusing the hospitality of the people of Moyo,” he said.

There are hundreds of families of government officials in the border area.

Mr Anyama told Eye Radio that Moyo authorities will spare refugees “but any government official living in Moyo, if this problem is not addressed, we will ask them to leave”.

In response, the governor of Yei River State denied some government officials live in Moyo.

“We do not have individuals who are government officials living in Moyo. All our government officials are in Kajo-keji,” he Emmanuel Adil.

But he said his government will look into the matter:

“That is very unfortunate and we the government of the state are concerned about what happened. We are doing what it takes with the field commanders so that we track and follow the cattle raiders.”