S. Sudanese refugees to benefit from new Ugandan work policy

South Sudanese refugees in Uganda are expected to benefit from a new policy that allows competent refugees to work anywhere in the country.

The Ugandan education ministry, through the Directorate of Industrial Training, will certify refugees across the country for competence skills.

Over 600 South Sudanese refugees will benefit from the process, according to Michael Okumu, the deputy director in charge of Assessment and Certification at Directorate of Industrial Training.

They will undertake modular training in vocational skills such as tailoring, motorcycle mechanics, computer applications and repair as well as hair dressing.

Other occupations include plumbing, brick laying, bakery and electronic technicians, all intended to equip them to startup businesses.

“They are free to work anywhere but in most cases one needs to get what we call the work permit,” said Mr Okumu.

Recently, the State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Musa Ecweru, said refugees are free to competitively apply for jobs and work in Uganda.

However, he said their academic documents must be equated to Uganda’s standards to maintain good professional standards.

Uganda is home to a million South Sudanese who fled the conflict in 2013 and 2016.