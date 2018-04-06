Ugandan athlete calls on S. Sudanese to join Great Run

A Ugandan gold medal winner is calling on South Sudanese to join a marathon for peace that will take place in Juba on Saturday.

The South Sudan Great Run will start at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum at 7 a.m.

This was an initiative pioneered by an Ethiopian, Ayesheshim Teka, in 2017 to help the vulnerable.

Long distance runner Stephen Kiprotich, who will be the guest runner, encouraged South Sudanese to promote peace through athletics.

“I have been hearing a lot of breaking news but then when we came this morning, people were very good,” he told Eye Radio.

“As an ambassador for peace to South Sudan, the message I want to give the South Sudanese athlete or South Sudanese people is always to be humble.”

Tomorrow’s marathon will be attended by the president and other government officials.

Mr. Kiprotich called on South Sudanese to join the peace initiative.

“It is my pleasure to invite all the South Sudanese around to come and share the moment. I am encouraging all of them to compete for peace.”

The South Sudan Great Run was initiated in 2017. This will be second time the marathon will be held in Juba.

During the last run, more than 10 million pounds was raised to help those affected by famine.